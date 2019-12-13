Home Nation

Curfew imposed in parts of Shillong relaxed for 12 hourrs, officials say situation peaceful

The curfew was imposed on Thursday night in areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits, which comprise at least 20 neighbourhoods of North Shillong and Mawprem.

Members of the North-East Forum for Indigenous People stage a protest against the Centre’s move to implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Shillong. (File | PTI)

By PTI

Shillong, Dec 13 (PTI) The curfew imposed in parts of Shillong following violent protests was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning 10 am, with no untoward incident being reported from the areas, officials said.

"The curfew has been relaxed from 10 am to 10 pm in the areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits," East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner M W Nongbri told PTI.

She said untoward incident was reported during the curfew hours, which began at 9 pm on Thursday.

Mobile internet and messaging services, however, remained suspended.

The services were withdrawn at 5 pm on Thursday for 48 hours, following massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

On Thursday, several vehicles and building were vandalised in the Meghalaya capital amid protests against the new law.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

