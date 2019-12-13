Home Nation

Ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh sent to ED custody in RFL scam

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav of Delhi's Saket court sent Shivinder Singh to the remand after the agency sought his 14 days custodial interrogation.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chairman of Fortis Healthcare Malivnder Singh (R) answers a question as his brother and Managing Director Shivinder Singh sits next to him during a news conference in Singapore. (File Photo | REUTERS)

Shivinder Singh (left) with his brother Malvinder Singh (File Photo | REUTERS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till December 19 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

He was arrested by the ED yesterday inside the Tihar jail in connection with the case. His brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and former chief managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani are already in judicial custody in the same case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav of Delhi's Saket court sent Shivinder Singh to the remand after the agency sought his 14 days custodial interrogation.

Saket Court had yesterday rejected Shivinder's bail plea and said, "Considering the seriousness and gravity of the offenses, there being every likelihood of applicant Shivinder Mohan Singh fleeing from justice or hampering the trial, I find it expedient in the interest of justice, not to enlarge him on bail,"

The court had observed that Rs 2400 crore was disbursed in form of loan to the entities having no financial standings. It said that investigation in the case is in a crucial stage and there is a possibility of the applicant to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Shivinder Singh, along with brother Malvinder and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Sunil Godhwani was arrested in October by Economic Offence Wing over charges of siphoning off funds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivinder Mohan Singh Fortis ED
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp