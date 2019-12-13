Former BJP MP Udit Raj appointed Congress spokesperson

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday appointed former MP Udit Raj as the spokesperson of the party with immediate effect.

"Congress president has approved the appointment of Sh. Udit Raj as spokesperson of AICC," an official statement said.

Udit Raj has been a Dalit leader and a former BJP MP from Delhi but had quit the party to join the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.