Former BJP MP Udit Raj appointed Congress spokesperson
Udit Raj has been a Dalit leader and a former BJP MP from Delhi but had quit the party to join the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Published: 13th December 2019 11:23 PM | Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:23 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday appointed former MP Udit Raj as the spokesperson of the party with immediate effect.
"Congress president has approved the appointment of Sh. Udit Raj as spokesperson of AICC," an official statement said.
