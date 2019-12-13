Home Nation

Lok Sabha passes 14 bills, Rajya Sabha passes 15 bills during Winter Session of Parliament

Notably, one of the major Bill which was passed in this Parliament session was the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament (Photo| Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday informed media that a total of 14 Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and 15 were passed in the Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded Winter Session of the Parliament.

"In the winter session, Lok Sabha passed 14 bills and the Rajya Sabha passed 15 bills. Productivity was 116 per cent in Lok Sabha and 100 per cent in Rajya Sabha,' he said while speaking to media in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Notably, one of the major Bill which was passed in this Parliament session was the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to it.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 makes way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With the government putting its weight behind it, the Bill easily sailed through both the Houses of Parliament. It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and the Lower House on Monday.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Winter Session of Parliament Citizenship Bill Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp