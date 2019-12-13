Home Nation

Lucknow girl ends life after stalker assaults her father

The girl's father said that Nadeem repeatedly harassed his daughter and stalked her when she went to school.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison after her stalker thrashed her father for objecting to his behaviour.

The incident took place in the Thakurganj area in Lucknow on Thursday when the girl consumed poison and was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Pal Singh said that a case for abetment to suicide had been registered against the accused who has been identified as Nadeem. The accused is absconding.

The girl's father said that Nadeem repeatedly harassed his daughter and stalked her when she went to school.

"A couple of days ago, she told us about her ordeal. I went to Nadeem's house to lodge a complaint with his parents, but Nadeem beat me up and I somehow managed to escape," the father said.

He said that the girl was so traumatised by the insult to her father that she consumed poison. "It was only when her condition began to deteriorate that she told us she had taken poison. We rushed her to the hospital but could not save her," he said.

Circle Officer Chowk, D. P. Tiwari, said an inquiry was underway in the matter and the accused would be arrested soon.

