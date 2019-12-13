Mamata Banerjee calls deferment of Japanese PM's visit to India 'a blot on our country'

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, while reacting to the news of India and Japan deferring Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to a mutually convenient date in near future, said that it will be a blot on our country.

"It will be a blot on our country," Banerjee said.



India and Japan have decided to defer the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a mutually convenient date in the near future, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said earlier in the day.

"With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The MEA had earlier announced that the India-Japan annual summit will take place from December 15 to 17.