Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee calls deferment of Japanese PM's visit to India 'a blot on our country'

India and Japan have decided to defer the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a mutually convenient date in the near future, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier in the day.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, while reacting to the news of India and Japan deferring Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to a mutually convenient date in near future, said that it will be a blot on our country.

"It will be a blot on our country," Banerjee said.

ALSO READ: Japan Prime Minister's India trip postponed amid Citizenship Act protests

India and Japan have decided to defer the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a mutually convenient date in the near future, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said earlier in the day.

"With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The MEA had earlier announced that the India-Japan annual summit will take place from December 15 to 17. 

