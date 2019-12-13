Mamata Banerjee calls deferment of Japanese PM's visit to India 'a blot on our country'
India and Japan have decided to defer the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a mutually convenient date in the near future, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier in the day.
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, while reacting to the news of India and Japan deferring Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to a mutually convenient date in near future, said that it will be a blot on our country.
"It will be a blot on our country," Banerjee said.
"With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
The MEA had earlier announced that the India-Japan annual summit will take place from December 15 to 17.