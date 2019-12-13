Home Nation

Nirbhaya case: Court to hear on December 18 plea seeking issuance of death warrants against convicts

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora Friday deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya rape case victim's mother outside the Patiala House Court in New Delhi Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Nirbhaya rape case victim's mother outside the Patiala House Court in New Delhi Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will hear on Wednesday a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against the four people convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora Friday deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

The court was hearing a plea Nibhaya's parents seeking to expedite the process to execute the convicts.

"At least, I have to wait till the time review petition is pending," the judge said.

"My view is that once the review is pending before the SC, let's wait for the outcome," the judge said.

"Since his (Akshay Kumar) review petition is pending before SC for December 17, I would adjourn it for December 18."

Urging the court to issue death warrants, the prosecution said: "The court can issue death warrant. Nothing prevents court from issuing death warrants."

During the hearing, the parents of Nirbhaya told the court that the convict were doing delay tactics.

Later, the convicts -- Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma -- were produced before the court through video conferencing in an in-chamber proceeding and the judge verified their identity.

According to the court souses, Mukesh was not represented by a lawyer today and the judge informed him that in absence of his counsel, then court would appoint a lawyer from him.

The court informed the accused about the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter.

The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the three convicts -- Mukesh, Gupta and Sharma -- in the case saying, no grounds had been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board.

He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Supreme Court
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp