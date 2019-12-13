Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling, 2 locals injured

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two civilians were injured after the Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortars and small arms from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least nine families who had taken refuge in government school due to shelling have returned to their homes in Uri sector in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district,Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said.

According to a defence spokesperson in Jammu, the Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, Silikote and Qasba sectors along the LoC in Poonch district today. “At about 11.30 am, Pakistani troops resorted to firing with small arms and mortar shelling on Indian army posts and civilian areas. The Indian army gave a befitting reply,” he said.

The shelling started at 12.10 am lasted till 2.15 am. Mohmmad Saleem (24) and 13-yr-old Tanvir Akhtar in Bandi Chichiya were injured in the overnight shelling and they have been hospitalised, officials said, adding 10 houses suffered minor damage.

The administration has placed ambulances and police armoured vehicles on standby mode. “The officials are keeping close watch on the situation. The administration is ready to evacuate border residents if tension escalates,” an official said.