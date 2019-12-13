Home Nation

SC notice to ECI on plea of two NGOs seeking probe into discrepancies in 2019 LS poll data

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde tagged the plea of the two NGOs along with the pending matters and listed it for hearing in February 2020.

Published: 13th December 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday on the pleas of two NGOs seeking a probe into alleged discrepancies between voter turnout and the number of votes counted in 347 constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde tagged the plea of the two NGOs along with the pending matters and listed it for hearing in February 2020.

The plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Common Cause sought a direction to the Election Commission to formulate a robust procedure to investigate discrepancies in the data in all future elections.

Citing the data of a research conducted by a team of its experts, the ADR said there were serious discrepancies between the number of voters in different constituencies, that is the voter turnout data collated and provided by the EC and the number of votes counted.

It claimed that findings of the research revealed several discrepancies, including those in the master summary of 542 constituencies.

Discrepancies were found in 347 seats.

The ADR said discrepancies ranged from 1 vote to 1,01,323 votes, which is equal to 10.49 per cent of the total votes.

The plea further said there were six seats where the discrepancy in votes was higher than the winning margin.

The petition has sought accurate reconciliation of data before declaration of results for any election and a direction to the EC to bring in public domain the information in statutory forms -- 17C, 20, 21C, 21D and 21E -- for this year's Lok Sabha polls and all future elections.

The petitioners said that in order to uphold and preserve the sanctity of elections, it is imperative that poll results are accurate and the discrepancies in the parliamentary polls cannot be set aside without a satisfactory resolution.

They said the current statute allows for resolution of a dispute through an election petition but there is no provision available for resolution of doubts arising out of discrepancies in constituencies all over the country.

The EC has not laid down any prescribed system for "compiling, reconciliation and publishing of poll data and therefore, has been evading placing the methodology followed by it in public domain", the plea said.

It claimed that the poll panel neither shared the quantum of discrepancies encountered in the entire election process nor the methodology adopted by it for resolution of the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission 2019 Lok Sabha polls lok sabha polls data
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp