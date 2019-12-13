Slammed for 'Rape in India' remark, Rahul asks Modi to apologise for these three things

By Online Desk

After an uproar in the winter session of the Lok Sabha over his 'Rape in India' remark on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not only refused to apologise but asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise instead.



The former Congress president accused the Modi-led government of targeting him to deflect people’s attention from the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Bill in the Northeast.



Gandhi asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise for three things -- 'burning the Northeast', 'destroying India's economy' and 'calling Delhi the rape capital of India'.

Modi should apologise.



1. For burning the North East.



2. For destroying India’s economy.



3. For this speech, a clip of which I'm attaching. pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

Gandhi tweeted a video in which PM Modi is seen calling Delhi a 'rape capital' and asked if Modi would apologise for that as well.



Many leaders including Union Minister Smriti Irani and NCW chief Rekha Sharma slammed Gandhi for his remarks.



Both Houses of Parliament witnessed an uproar on the concluding day of the winter session as BJP members demanded an apology from the former Congress president.



(With agency inputs)