Home Nation

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for 'Rape in India' remark

Union Minister Smriti Irani demanded a strong action against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and not just an apology.

Published: 13th December 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out on Friday at Rahul Gandhi for his remark 'Rape in India' and called it deplorable that he should not play politics on rape, and asked his mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi to advise and guide him.

She demanded a strong action against the former Congress chief and not just an apology.

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand took a jibe on the Prime Minister's pet project 'Make in India' and said: "Earlier it was 'make in India', but now it is rape in India".

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Irani said how could the Congress leader stoop to such extent as to mean something like "inviting men to India to rape".

Lashing out at Rahul inside the Lok Sabha, Irani said: "This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape.

"This is the first time in the history of India that a leader is giving loud call that Indian women should be raped. Does he mean that all men in India want to rape women? Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"

ALSO READ: 'Won't apologise', says Rahul as LS adjourned amid din over his 'rape in India' remark

The Minister along with other MPs in the Lower House, asked for an apology from Rahul Gandhi. There was rage and fury as she attacked the Congress. She said: "Rahul Gandhi should be punished for mocking his political opponent and calling 'Come, rape in India."

"Women are no one's personal property and he should know that if someone evokes for their rape, women know how to give a fitting reply."

Countering DMK MP Kanimozhi's answer to the Chair that the statement was made "outside the Parliament" the minister said that raising voice against crime against women is the least that a parliamentarian can do.

"I am so disheartened that being a woman you (Kanimozhi) cannot come across the party line and raise your voice on crime against women."

The incident was followed by a tweet from the BJP official twitter handle: "After everything fails, Rahul Gandhi is back to insulting and denigrating India! It is crass and insensitive to politicise a heinous crime like rape. But what else can we expect of Gandhi scion..."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape in India Smriti Irani​  Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi rape remark
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp