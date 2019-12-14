Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav meets family of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

Taking a dig at the Centre and state government, the Samajwadi Party chief said instead of checking crime, they were presenting statistics belonging to earlier regimes.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:58 PM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNNAO: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday met the family of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused and assured help in the fight for justice.

Yadav, who arrived at the victim's village under the Bihar police station area here, said, "Our party will fight for justice to the family of the rape victim."

"It is our responsibility that the family gets justice and the guilty get punished. I have told my partymen that in case the family wants any help, we will together work to make it available to them," Yadav said in an informal interaction with mediapersons.

Akhilesh asked about the steps taken by the administration and said,"This poor family has lost its brave daughter. She was on her way to seek justice but failed to get it."

When told that the government immediately rushed her to a Delhi hospital to save her life, Akhilesh said, "The girl was not sent to save her life but to safeguard the government. She was sent to ward off any problems politically. The government was well aware of her health condition."

Taking a dig at the Centre and state government, he said instead of checking crime, they were presenting statistics belonging to earlier regimes.

"Both governments are out to hoodwink people," he said.

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze by five people, including two rape accused, had succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and her last rites were performed at her native village.

She was attacked and set on fire while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with her court case.

All five accused were subsequently arrested.

