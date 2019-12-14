Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Curfew relaxed in Shillong, Guwahati for few hours

By Agencies

SHILLONG: The curfew, imposed in parts of the city amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm as the law and order situation improved, officials said.

Offices and a few shops have opened in the state capital, said East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner M W Nongbri.

"The curfew has been relaxed due to the improved law and order situation," Nongbri told PTI.

ALSO READ: Northeast burns as anti-citizenship act protests reach Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

She said traffic has been normal since morning in the city and there was no report of any untoward incident in the past 12 hours.

The curfew was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning at 10 am.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Meghalaya assembly to bring in a resolution to implement the Inner Line Permit regime.

"We have decided to convene a special session of the state legislative assembly with the sole aim to bring in a resolution to implement the ILP regime," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told PTI.

ALSO READ: US, Canada issue 'travel advisory' for Northeast, ask citizens to 'exercise caution'

Led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, a delegation from the state also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the shortage of essential commodities here following the situation in neighbouring Assam where the curfew in its capital city, Guwahati, has been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm and in Dibrugarh from 8 am to 2 pm.

At least two people have died during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is now a law after the President's assent.

A Northeast Frontier Railway Spokesman told IANS that train movement was "not yet normal" in the state.

"The local passenger trains were not running. Long-distance trains to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia are being short terminated in Guwahati. However, Long-distance trains to Agartala and Silchar are plying," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda told IANS.

On Thursday, thousands of people defied the curfew and took to the streets as the raging agitation saw the house of an MLA and a Circle Officer set ablaze, while the government removed two key police officers.

Two protesters with bullet wounds were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where one was declared dead before the other succumbed to injuries. At least 11 others were injured during the protests.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests, has called a three-day mass satyagraha in all district headquarters of the state from December 16.

Announcing the fresh agitation programme, AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Friday coined the slogan "Repeal Citizenship Amendment Act or arrest me".

Bhattacharya said padyatra and protest meetings would be organised across the state and posters would be put up against the controversial law.

Meanwhile, authorities have rolled out measures to help the hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport, railways stations and inter-state bus terminals due to the protests which have led to suspension of flight, train and public road transport services.

The NFR has decided to run a special train from Guwahati to Dimapur at 2.30 p.m. for the stranded passengers.

Special buses are also being run to ferry those stranded in Guwahati to various parts of the city, an official said.