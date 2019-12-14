Bangladesh protests over attack on envoy’s convoy in India

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned India’s High Commissoner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das on Thursday evening and expressed concern over the attack on one of its diplomats in India.

The acting foreign secretary Kamrul Ahsan demanded more security for the diplomatic mission in Guwahati and was assured of safety of the diplomatic staff.

Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner to India Shah Mohammad Tanveer Mansoor, who is posted in Guwahati, was earlier attacked by a group of 10-15 miscreants at Beharbari on the outskirts of the state capital.

Mansoor was travelling in his two-vehicle convoy with his parents when the attack took place.

“Around 15-20 miscreants stopped our convoy and then attacked the escort vehicle with stones and other objects. They turned the escort vehicle turtle,” he said.

According to Mansoor, the miscreants then approached his car and pelted stones on it.

“My parents started crying out of fear. Seeing this, two people from the group came up and asked us to leave immediately as they may have recognised us. Apart from minor scratches which my father sustained, we managed to escape the situation harmlessly,” Mansoor said.

The car also sustained some damage. Sources said police personnel who were at the spot fled when the miscreants were attacking the envoy’s convoy.

There has been no contact with police personnel. However, the district magistrate said an unidentified mob carried out the attack. He was not aware if an FIR was lodged.