Home Nation

Bear true faith, allegiance to Constitution: Bengal Governor to Mamata amid Citizenship Act stir

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Published: 14th December 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gestures to media persons outside State Assembly during his visit in Kolkata Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gestures to media persons outside State Assembly during his visit in Kolkata Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid the violence in West Bengal against the amended Citizenship Act, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to demonstrate her "true faith and allegiance" to the Constitution.

Dhankhar's comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC which asked him to "stop lecturing" Banerjee on her constitutional duties.

"I appeal to everyone please don't politicise the issue," Dhankhar told reporters at the sidelines of a programme here.

"If anyone (Banerjee) has taken oath under the Constitution, go by the Constitution. I have to protect it (Constitution). With folded hands I appeal to everyone - you have a way out under the Indian Constitution," he said.

Referring to the protests over the amended Citizenship Act, he said "If you think something has to be looked into, destroying trains, buses, railway stations, police stations is not the way out."

Violence has never solved a problem but only created it, he said.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar in a tweet urged Banerjee to act as per her oath and show allegiance to the Constitution of India.

"@MamataOfficial. Distressed and pained at events unfolding in the State. Chief Minister as per oath has to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India."

"And I as Governor will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law," Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state over a number of issues, tweeted.

Reacting to Dhankhar's tweets, state Law Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "The Governor need not explain the constitutional responsibilities of the chief minister to Mamata Banerjee, who herself has always been in the forefront of democratic movements and has been democratically elected by the people."

She sought to know the views of Dhankhar on the amended Citizenship Act, which, she said, "is against the spirit of the Constitution."

"He need not sermonise the CM, he should instead listen to others' views," Bhattacharya added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mamata Banerjee Citizenship Act protests Bengal Protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp