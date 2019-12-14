BJP MP Ganesh Singh trolled over his 'Sanskrit cure for diabetes' remark

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Ganesh Singh, is being trolled for his claim in Parliament that speaking in Sanskrit keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit Universities Bill on Tuesday, Singh, who represents Satna seat, cited a "research by a USA-based academic institution" and said that speaking in Sanskrit on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

He had also cited the USA-based the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to claim that computer programming will be flawless if it is done in the Sanskrit language.

Reacting to Singh's remarks, a netizen posted: "Truth absolute; instead it will dry up your brain, if you have one and make it obsolete. Primary symptom is repeated oral diarrhoea. These are those who make laws to govern 130 crores. Pity them".

Another Twitterati wrote: "He is an export material. BJP MP Ganesh Singh is extraordinary and should be exported immediately to some country never to return".

Singh had also said that more than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit.