Home Nation

BJP MP Ganesh Singh trolled over his 'Sanskrit cure for diabetes' remark

Singh also cited the NASA to claim that computer programming will be flawless if it is done in the Sanskrit language.

Published: 14th December 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Ganesh Singh, is being trolled for his claim in Parliament that speaking in Sanskrit keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit Universities Bill on Tuesday, Singh, who represents Satna seat, cited a "research by a USA-based academic institution" and said that speaking in Sanskrit on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

He had also cited the USA-based the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to claim that computer programming will be flawless if it is done in the Sanskrit language.

Reacting to Singh's remarks, a netizen posted: "Truth absolute; instead it will dry up your brain, if you have one and make it obsolete. Primary symptom is repeated oral diarrhoea. These are those who make laws to govern 130 crores. Pity them".

Another Twitterati wrote: "He is an export material. BJP MP Ganesh Singh is extraordinary and should be exported immediately to some country never to return".

Singh had also said that more than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Singh BJP Sanskrit
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp