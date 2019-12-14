Home Nation

Citizenship Act: Central Railway cancels trains to and from Howrah

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act rocked West Bengal for the second consecutive day on Saturday which saw torching of a number of trains, railway stations and tracks.

NAGPUR: Central Railway has cancelled some express trains to and from Howrah in West Bengal in view of ongoing agitations in the eastern state and for want of rakes or coaches.

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act rocked West Bengal for the second consecutive day on Saturday which saw torching of a number of trains, railway stations and tracks, setting on fire of buses and damage to property.

While Howrah-Pune Duranto Express has been cancelled on Saturday, Pune-Howrah Duranto Express has been cancelled for want of rake for December 16, stated a release issued by the Central Railway's Nagpur division on Saturday.

Other trains that are cancelled on Saturday are Howrah-CSMT Geetanjali Express and Shalimar-LTT Express.

Their pair trains leaving CSMT in Mumbai for respective destinations will not run on December 16, it said.

Shalimar railway station is an inter-city railway station serving Howrah and Kolkata.

The CR has given non-availability of coaches as the reason for cancellations.

