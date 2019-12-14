Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests: Tough security measures continue at AMU

Heavy police patrolling is underway at the university circle and other entry points of the AMU campus as a precautionary measure, police said.

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Tough security measures continued at Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday as a precautionary measure amid student protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Annual examinations are continuing as per schedule and the district authorities and the AMU administration are maintaining strict vigil, AMU spokesman Dr Rahat Abrar said.

AMU Teachers' Association secretary Najmul Islam told PTI that the executive committee of their association would hold an emergency meeting on Saturday night to take stock of the situation and decide on future course of action.

Meanwhile, Internet services, which were suspended on Thursday midnight, were restored late on Friday evening, district officials said.

Citizenship Act Citizenship Act protests Aligarh Muslim University
