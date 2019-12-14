Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: RJD calls for Bihar bandh on December 21

Published: 14th December 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Just days after the CPI-ML called for a bandh in Bihar on December 19 against the Citizenship Act, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has called for a day-long bandh in Bihar on December 21.

The RJD's call for a bandh is aimed at protesting against Citizenship Act terming it "anti-constitutional" in letter and spirit. 

The leader of Opposition in the state assembly and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that the proposed Bihar bandh will be supported by the residents who want to register their protest in a democratic manner against the CAB. 

Citizenship Act stir: Protests intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, buses torched

The date of the bandh which was fixed on December 22 earlier was pushed back to December 21 to avoid interrupting the police recruitment exams scheduled on the same day. 

Tejashawi Yadav appealed to all secular parties, non-political outfits and common citizens on Twitter to come out in support of the bandh. 

He was just recently declared the chief ministerial candidate of the party for the forthcoming state elections in 2020.

Yadav said that the CAB is a black mark that has blown the Constitution to smithereens due to its divisive nature.

Amid raging protests in Northeast, Bengal, BJP expects gains from Citizenship Act

He has claimed that other allies of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) would be equally supporting the Bihar bandh.

Panic has gripped residents because the bandh has been called on a working Wednesday and the violent bandhs called by RJD in the past remains a stark reminder. 

Meanwhile, senior police sources said that no one would be allowed to either damage public property or indulge in violence in the name of the shutdown.

