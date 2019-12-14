Home Nation

Congress stoking violence against Citizenship Act: Amit Shah in Jharkhand rally

Shah also said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a 'stomach ache' to the opposition party.

Published: 14th December 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GIRIDIH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence over the amended Citizenship Act.

Shah, addressing election rallies at Giridih and Baghmara Assembly seats, said the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a "stomach ache" to the opposition party.

"We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it," he said.

The BJP president assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected by the Act.

"I assure the people of Assam and other northeastern states that your culture, social identity, language and political rights will not be touched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them," he said.

Shah said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his cabinet ministers met him on Friday to discuss the issue.

"They said there is a problem in Meghalaya. I tried to make them understand that there is no issue. Yet, they asked me to change something (of the Act)."

"I asked Sangma ji to come to me when he is free after Christmas and we can think constructively for a solution for Meghalaya. Nobody has anything to fear," he said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the former Congress president is making "noises" and is ignorant of India's history as he has "Italian sunglasses" in front of his eyes.

"Even a district youth president of our party can give an account of the developmental work done during five years of BJP-led rule in Jharkhand than what Rahul Gandhi's Congress has done during 55 years of its rule.

"Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren say why is Kashmir issue important in Jharkhand elections? The youth of this state are securing the borders of this country. But, Rahul Gandhi does not know history as he has Italian sunglasses in front of his eyes," he said.

Shah also accused the Congress of "encouraging" Naxalism, "handing over" Kashmir to terrorists and dragging Ayodhya issue for years.

The BJP president said while the Congress accuses the saffron party of being anti-Muslim, it is the NDA government that had brought the Triple Talaq Act.

He said people of Jharkhand got electricity, LPG cylinders and houses during the BJP-led government in the state.

Giridih and Baghmara are going to polls in the fourth phase on December 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah congress Citizenship act Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls BJP
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp