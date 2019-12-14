Home Nation

'Don’t be like a Gandhi, because there are many Godses': Chhattisgarh minister gets Twitter threat

The agitated Congressmen lodged a complaint, seeking an FIR against the youth, in Kotwali police station at Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh, where Singhdeo resides.

TS Singh Deo

Chattisgarh Cabinet Minister TS Singh Deo (Photo| Twitter/ TS Singh Deo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A youth, cited as a member of the BJP’s youth wing Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, had threatened the Chhattisgarh Health Minister using the name of Nathuram Godse in response to his remark over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 on twitter.

The state health minister called the PM Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “Jinnah” and “Savarkar” of the modern times, alleging that they are dividing the country on religious lines, which is dangerous for the country.

In response, a youth, Rishab Verma wrote on twitter: "Don’t try to be a Gandhi because now in India there are many Godse who can show several Gandhis like you the right path”.

The agitated Congressmen lodged a complaint, seeking an FIR against the youth, in Kotwali police station at Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh, where Singh Deo resides.

In their complaint, the Congress leaders citing Verma as a BJP activist demanded an immediate probe and action by the police cyber cell against him.

“We have received the complaint. After inquiry, further action will be taken”, said William Toppo, the station house officer of Kotwali thana. 

In response to the youth’s remark, the Health Minister expressed his willingness to meet him. The young man later deleted his controversial tweet.

“I wish to meet the youth to know how and from where such vicious violent thoughts emerged for him”, Singh Deo said. 

