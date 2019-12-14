Home Nation

Drawdown: 40 additional para companies pulled out of Kashmir Valley

Sahi, however, said no time frame has been set for removal of additional troops rushed to the Valley before August 5.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Friday.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces have been pulled out of Kashmir, so far, since the start of the phased de-induction of additional troops deployed in the Valley earlier this month.

The move followed improvement in the situation on the ground in the Valley.

A security official said 40 paramilitary companies have been withdrawn from the Valley, so far, in view of improvement in the security situation.

“From the security point of view, the situation in Kashmir is normal,” he said.

Over 70,000 additional paramilitary forces, including several companies of BSF, CRPF, SSB and ITBP were rushed to the Valley ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, to maintain law and order and foil protests against the withdrawal of the special status accorded to the erstwhile state.

IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi said the withdrawal of additional forces from the Valley would take place in a phase-wise manner, depending on the situation on the ground. “If the situation continues to improve as it has been, the phase-wise de-induction of troops will continue,” he said.

Sahi, however, said no time frame has been set for removal of additional troops rushed to the Valley before August 5. “The de-induction depends totally on the ground situation in the Valley,” the IG CRPF said.
Another security official said all additional troops to assist forces already on the ground in maintaining law and order would not be withdrawn.

“The security officials are continuously reviewing the security situation in the Valley and have taken decisions accordingly. However, there is a possibility that some additional troops will stay in Kashmir for some more time,” he said, adidng that some additional paramilitary companies, who were deployed in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, won’t be removed.

Phase-wise pullback

IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi said the withdrawal of additional forces from the Valley would take place in a phase-wise manner, depending on the situation on the ground. “If the situation continues to improve as it has been, the phase-wise de-induction of troops will continue

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Valley Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp