Four arrested after 105 kg of plastic bags seized from factories in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a crackdown against the plastic carry bags, approximately 105 kg of plastic bags were seized and four persons arrested from different markets in Patna on Saturday.

The Patna district administration has launched a major crackdown operation since the ban of dale and use of plastic carry bags was imposed in the state.

According to an official statement of Patna district administration, Rajesh Raushan, Patna City SDM, following the directive of district magistrate Kumar Ravi, raided an illegal factory that was manufacturing plastic carry bags at Gurubag in Patna city, which is owned by Nawal Kishor Rai.

The team leading the raid recovered 100kg plastic and sealed 22 machines.

Official sources further added that an FIR against Nawal Kishor Rai was lodged in the Malsalami PS and arrested four persons from there, who were employed by the factory owner.

In another raid at Sharfiganj-based biscuit factory, the raiding team seized 5kg plastic products and lodged an FIR against factory's owner Amit Kumar.

Meanwhile, Patna DM Kumar Ravi directed officials to continue tightening nooses around the plastic product sellers to ensure complete ban on it.