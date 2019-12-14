Government looks to modernise functioning of Akashvani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has sanctioned 177 projects for the upgradation of Akashvani during the period 2017-2020.

This information was shared in response to an unstarred Lok Sabha question on Friday.

The modernisation of the Akashvani is a continuous ever-evolving process. The projects for upgradation and expansion include projects for setting up of FM transmitters/stations at existing and new locations, replacement of medium wave (MW) and short wave (SW) transmitters, digitisation of studios and regional news units.

Another Lok Sabha question showed the government has allocated Rs 234.51 crore to Doordarshan for content development under the scheme “Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development” for the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

Currently, Doordarshan has 35 operating satellite TV channels which include six all India channels, 17 regional channels, 11 state networks and one international channel. These are available on DD FreeDish and approximately 33 million households have access to DD FreeDish throughout the country, according to the response to the Lok Sabha question.

Currently, Ernst & Young is carrying out a manpower audit of Prasar Bharati.

The report on the manpower audit has been submitted to Prasar Bharati. The number of staff/officials in programme cadre, engineering cadre and administrative cadre working in Prasar Bharati as per data collected till December 2 is 3891, 12,820, and 7,753 respectively.