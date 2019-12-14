Home Nation

India, Maldives renew joint bid against terror

The announcement was made after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Maldives.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India and the Maldives on Friday agreed to enhance their anti-terror cooperation and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The announcement was made after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Maldives.

The two leaders signed pacts for cooperation in financial intelligence and election issues. They also exchanged an instrument of ratification for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

ALSO READ: Citizenship law internal matter, India safe haven for persecuted minorities, says Maldives' Speaker

“Both sides noted that India’s ‘Neighbourhood First policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy were working in tandem to further strengthen a dynamic, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership that rests on the foundation of mutual trust, understanding and sensitivity to each other’s concerns,” a joint statement read.

A range of bilateral and regional issues was discussed at the JCM, which took place after a gap of over four years.

“Both ministers emphasised on the nurturing of a strong bilateral partnership in the maritime domain,” the statement further read. Both sides also reviewed the construction of police training facility in Addu city and capacity building projects being implemented with India’s assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Maldives India Maldives relations India Maldives ties
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp