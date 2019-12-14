India, Maldives renew joint bid against terror

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives on Friday agreed to enhance their anti-terror cooperation and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The announcement was made after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Maldives.

The two leaders signed pacts for cooperation in financial intelligence and election issues. They also exchanged an instrument of ratification for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

“Both sides noted that India’s ‘Neighbourhood First policy and the Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy were working in tandem to further strengthen a dynamic, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership that rests on the foundation of mutual trust, understanding and sensitivity to each other’s concerns,” a joint statement read.

A range of bilateral and regional issues was discussed at the JCM, which took place after a gap of over four years.

“Both ministers emphasised on the nurturing of a strong bilateral partnership in the maritime domain,” the statement further read. Both sides also reviewed the construction of police training facility in Addu city and capacity building projects being implemented with India’s assistance.