Jammu and Kashmir HC finds no substance in detention of minors by security forces: SC

The petitioners had also cited news reports from prominent US based newspapers.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has found no substance in the allegation that children had been illegally detained by security forces in Kashmir.

“Should we trust the fact-finding conducted by our four judges of the High Court or some report which appeared in a Washington newspaper?” said a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said, while hearing a petition filed by child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha, alleging detention of children in the Union Territory.

The petitioners had also cited news reports from prominent US-based newspapers.

Expressing satisfaction with the high court report, the bench said, “We have perused the report carefully. There is nothing on illegal detention of the children. We cannot keep the matter pending and neither can we allow a review on the report submitted by the judges.”

Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Jammu and Kashmir
