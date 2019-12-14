Home Nation

MHA stalls Bill to check assault on doctors

The proposed Bill was set to go the Union Cabinet soon but the MHA has rejected it saying that no central legislation can be brought to protect the practitioners of one specific profession.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A draft central legislation, seeking to penalise those assaulting doctors and other healthcare professionals with imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 2-10 lakh, has been stalled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this newspaper has learnt.

The proposed Bill, prepared at the behest of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, was set to go the Union Cabinet soon but the MHA has rejected it saying that no central legislation can be brought to protect the practitioners of one specific profession.

The Bill had been prepared in the wake of growing number of attacks on doctors in hospitals and the immediate trigger for the drafting the legislation was brutal assault on junior doctors in West Bengal in June this year, which led to nationwide protests by medical professionals.

“The Union Law Ministry had already given a go-ahead to the draft Bill. But now the MHA has red-signalled it and we will be forced to junk it,” said a senior official in the Health Ministry.

Sources in the Ministry also said that Vardhan was very keen on getting the Bill through and it was due to his intervention that it had got drafted within two months after holding inter-ministerial consultations and taking representations from doctors’ bodies.

“It was put out in the public domain for feedback only after we received the Law Ministry’s approval. Hence, even we are surprised at the strong objections by the MHA,” another official said.

Apart from proposing strict legal provisions against the grievous attack on doctors, the draft Bill had also said that those resorting to violence or causing damage to the property of a healthcare facility can be imprisoned for six months to five years and fined between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh. Healthcare professionals would have included doctors and para-medical staff, as well as medical students, diagnostic service providers in a health facility and ambulance drivers.

The Indian Medical Association, the largest organisation of private doctors in the country, expressed extreme displeasure at the move warning that a fresh stir would be launched.

“If, after so much persuasion from our side, this is the fate that the draft legislation is going to meet, we will not sit quiet,” IMA president Santanu Sen who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHA violence against doctors assault on doctors
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp