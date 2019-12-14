Home Nation

Modi made false promises to people to mislead them six years ago: Manmohan Singh

The Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths.

Published: 14th December 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh interact as party President Sonia Gandhi looks on during party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh interact as party President Sonia Gandhi looks on during party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday alleged that his successor Narendra Modi misled the people by making "lofty promises" which he "failed" to fulfil.

Addressing a mega 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally at the Ramlila grounds here, the Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths.

"Six years ago, Narendra Modi showed lofty promises to people. Now it has been proved that all these promises were false and he has failed in fulfilling all the promises made and the people of the country were misled," he said.

The rally was attended among others by top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides Congress chief ministers Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was conspicuous by his absence.

In his brief address, Manmohan Singh urged the people to strengthen the Congress party and the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in order "to take the country forward in the right direction".

ALSO READ | Modi government wants to divide Indians: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP on Citizenship Act

"It is our duty to strengthen the Congress party and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, so that we can take the country forward in the real sense" he noted.

He also urged Congress workers present at the rally in large numbers to take the message of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to every nook and corner of the country.

"It is your responsibility. The enthusiasm in you will surely help give a new direction to the country," he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh PM Modi congress
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp