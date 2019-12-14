New Army post to deal with on ground situations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army will soon get a new post of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCOAS) but it resulted from the way Doklam was handled on ground.

A senior Army officer told that Army hierarchy realised that there was a way to quicken the decision-making process right from situation assessment, decision making for deployment and getting arms and store in lesser time.

“There were branches and departments which we analysed took time in positioning troops and procuring the suitable store.”

Till now there are two Deputy Chiefs of Army Staff who function under the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. With the restructuring which began in the mid of 2018, a new position was envisaged to plug all the gaps which were found during Doklam event and new post of Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Strategy) was proposed. The other two DCOAS are Deputy Chief (Information Systems & Training) and Deputy Chief (Planning and Systems).

The restructuring is aimed at making the Army agile, shedding the flab in order to fight the modern wars. The post of new Deputy Chief is one of the few changes proposed of which Ministry has approved. The new DCOAS (Strategy) will have the heads (Director General) of the Operations (DGMO), Intelligence (DGMI), Planning and Perspective (DGPP), Operational Logistics and yet to be created DG Information Warfare.