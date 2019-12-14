NRC is separate from Citizenship Act, muslims safe in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured a delegation of leaders from Muslim community that the State Government will safeguard their future.

The Chief Minister is reported to have assured the delegation that the State Government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Odisha.

A delegation of Chauda Mahala Muslim Jamat from Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur districts met the Chief Minister at Lok Seva Bhavan here and requested him not to implement NRC in Odisha.

They also apprised him about the doubts and fear in Muslim community after the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament.

Naveen told the delegation that while supporting CAB in Parliament, the BJD had made it clear that NRC was a separate issue and needed wider discussion.

“The Chief Minister told us not to panic about the enactment of CAB and assured that the State Government will safeguard our future,” a member of the delegation told media persons.