RJD activists perform 'hawan' against JDU for supporting Citizenship Act

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal activists protested against the Citizenship Act in a peculiar manner on Saturday.

Hundreds of RJD activists carried placards which had slogans witten against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, assembled outside JD (U) party office and started performing 'hawan'.

Shouting and cursing the JD (U), the activists said that support to the CAB will ruin the JDU.

'It is a black legislation, which will create a major division in the society on the line of religion", one of them said while performing hawan.

During the 'hawan', they recited mantras, "swaha to Nitish Kumar's chair", "swaha to Nitish Kumar's politics, conscience, political ideologies and others."

Uday Narayan Choudhary, senior RJD leader, who was once considered close to the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, tore a copy of the JD (U) party's constitution at a media interaction.

He said that JDU now has not remained secular as mentioned in the party's constitution. "That's why I have torn it's Constitution", Choudhary told the media.