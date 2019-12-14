Home Nation

SIMI operative siblings arrested from Delhi and Madhya Pradesh

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two siblings -- both alleged operatives of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) -- have been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police Anti-Terror Squad (MP ATS) in connection with cases in MP and Maharashtra.

While, both the siblings hail from Burhanpur district of MP, one of them Ejaz was arrested from home town Burhanpur on Thursday, the other siblings Iliyas was nabbed from Delhi with the help of Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday, MP ATS sources told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

As per official sources, Ejaz aged around 40 has already been handed over to the Maharashtra ATS, as he was absconding in a 2006 case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered in Mumbai. The case pertained to illegal arms seizure/supply from SIMI and Indian Mujahideen men.

On the other hand, his sibling Iliyas who was present in Delhi was wanted by both Maharashtra ATS and the MP Police in two separate cases.

Out of the two cases, one was registered by Mumbai ATS under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while the other case in which Iliyas was wanted was registered by the MP Police at the Burhanpur Kotwali under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC, besides provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Iliyas was evading arrest since last 18 years, while brother Ejaz was absconding since last 13 years.

“Iliyas too is being handed over to a Mumbai ATS team and both Iliyas and Ejaz will be questioned by the MP Police too once their questioning by the Maharashtra Police is over,” ADG (MP ATS) Rajesh Gupta said. 

