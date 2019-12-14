Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray rejigs some portfolios of NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal

On December 12, Patil was allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare ministries.

Published: 14th December 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media outside State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media outside State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday.

Bhujbal was entrusted with Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development, Food and Drug Administration portfolios.

As per new arrangement, Irrigation department was shifted to Patil while Bhujbal got Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had taken oath as chief minister on November 28 alongside six ministers -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

On December 12, the Sena was allotted crucial portfolios of Home, Industries, Urban Development.

The NCP landed Finance and the Congress the Revenue.

The expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.

