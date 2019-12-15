Ace shooter writes letter in blood to Amit Shah, offers to be executioner to hang Nirbhaya convicts

By ANI

LUCKNOW: International shooter Vartika Singh has written a letter in blood to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the four men convicted in Nirbhaya gang-rape case should be executed by a woman.

"I should be allowed to hang the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution. Rapists should learn lessons that a woman can execute their death sentence. I want the women actors, MPs to support me. I hope this will bring a change in society. Women should not live in fear," Singh told ANI.

The 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear a review plea filed by one of the four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Tuesday. Out of six persons, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail.

The four convicts -- Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay -- had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court in September 2013.