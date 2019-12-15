Allegations of ragging surface in Uttarakhand medical college

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Allegations of ragging have emerged in Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Medical College in Srinagar of Pauri district. The administration of the medical college is investigating the allegations.

CMS Rawat, principal of the medical college said, "We are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken."

Students from 2019 batch of MBBS course have written to an anti-ragging cell of medical council of India describing in detail tales of atrocities inflicted on them by a junior resident doctor of the orthopaedic department.

The students alleged that the said junior resident has been torturing them mentally and physically over trivial issues.

One of the students had fainted due to the pressure, according to the complaint by the students. The students have also submitted a voice recording of the senior threatening them over a phone call.

Last month, allegations of ragging by third-year students of BSc (Agriculture) of first-year students from Pandit Govind Vallabh Pant Institute of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar had come forth.

However, the administration denied ragging charges and said that they were just having an "introduction session".

The administration slapped fine of Rs 1000 each on three students and warned them not to repeat any such instance.