Home Nation

Anti-CAA stir: After Jamia, police and protestors clash outside AMU, university closed till January 5

Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Clashes erupted between students and cops outside Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo | ANI screengrab)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate after which the university administration announced the closure of the institution till January 5.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside.

"Hostels are beng evacuated," he said.

The clashes at AMU started after agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and teargas to disperse them.

Several students were injured in the national capital.

The AMU students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on the demonstrators in Delhi.


The AMU students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with the police.

AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan said some security personnel were injured in brick-batting near the gate.

An official of the Rapid Action Force, who sustained head injuries, was seen asking for a helmet in a video.

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation.

Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said, "AMU has been closed till January 5. Hostels are being evacuated."

He said police have entered the campus and clashes with protesters have been reported from inside.

"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some antisocial elements for last three days," he said.

"All other offices will remain open as usual and the closure of the university is for the purpose of reading and examination only. The remaining examination will be conducted after 05/01/2020," the said in a statement.

He said the schedule for examination will be notified later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Aligarh Muslim university Protest AMU protest AMU clashes
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp