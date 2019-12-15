Home Nation

Are lawyers really exempted from paying at toll plazas? Here's the truth!

If you are one among those who thought the information in the letter is authentic, then you are wrong.

Published: 15th December 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Toll plazas

For representational purposes (Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy, EPS)

By Online Desk

Recently a letter did rounds on WhatsApp claiming that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had exempted lawyers across India from paying toll charges. 

A copy of the letter which is dated December 3, is addressed to Advocate Ravi Gowda, has allegedly been issued by Sanket Bhondve, IAS Officer and Private Secretary to Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

“As per your letter dated 1 December 2019, I am directed to inform that all lawyers of all the states in India are permanently exempted from paying toll charges in all tolls. Lawyers ID to be shown,” the letter reads. 

If you are one among those who thought the information in the letter is authentic, then you are wrong. Remember, not everything that is shared on Whatsapp is true! 

Here is the truth:

On December 11, Wednesday, the National Highways Authority of India issued a clarification stating that "advocates are not exempted from paying user fee (Toll) in NH Fee plazas."

The Press Information Bureau has also put out a tweet saying that the letter addressed to advocate Ravi Gowda is fake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toll plaza Toll exemption Lawyers toll plaza
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp