Citizenship Act protests: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati town.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans conduct a flag-march in a locality during relaxation of curfew in Dibrugarh Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Curfew imposed on Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday for several hours, police said.

Special trains have been arranged by the Assam tourism department in association with the railways to ferry passengers stranded in various parts of the state.

According to an official, curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati.

In Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat areas, it has been relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm.

Six flights, however, had to be cancelled, including one to Paro in Bhutan, in view of the law-and-order situation, an official of Airports Authority of India in Guwahati said.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act: Escaping religious persecution, the ‘broken’ finally break free

Long queues were seen outside grocery shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati town.

Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city since morning.

Petrol pumps have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.

Police were using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation.

Meanwhile, members of the Guwahati unit of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held demonstrations outside party headquarters in Ambari area, demanding the resignation of three ministers, including party president Atul Bora.

AGP members in Parliament had voted in favour of the contentious bill.

Students' organisations AASU and AJYCP also took out rallies across the state, seeking revocation of the law.

Violent protests had erupted in the city and other parts of the state earlier this week after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament, with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

TAGS
Assam Protests Assam curfew Citizenship Act protests
