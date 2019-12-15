Home Nation

Congress stoking fire over Citizenship Act: PM Modi in Jharkhand

The prime minister, addressing an election rally here, lashed out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.

Modi claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Modi claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

By PTI

DUMKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

The prime minister, addressing an election rally here, lashed out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.

"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.

Modi claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state." 

Elaborating on the recently amended Citizenship Act, he said, "To give respect to those who fled to India and were forced to live as refugees, both the Houses of Parliament passed the law." 

He accused the Congress and its allies of creating a ruckus over the citizenship law and indulging in violence.

"The Congress party and its allies are creating a ruckus. They are indulging in arson because they did not get their way. Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes," he said.

"They only want to oppose the BJP and abuse Modi. While opposing the BJP, these people have started opposing the country," said Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

