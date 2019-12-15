Dalit man thrashed by goons for selling 'biryani' in Greater Noida

By ANI

GREATER NOIDA: A poor vendor reportedly belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling 'biryani' in Rabupura area here on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the food item on his 'Thela' (moveable food stall/cart).

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, the helpless vendor is seen defending himself from the repeated blows and thrashes from one of the accused but to no avail. They also simultaneously hurled abuses at him.

".....fold your hands," said one of the accused while slapping the poor vendor who remained at the receiving end. In the viral video, Lokesh is seen bearing the blows with folded hands.

Meanwhile, the police then took cognisance of the matter after seeing the video and registered the case against the three persons.

"We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. Incident took place in Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway," said Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida.