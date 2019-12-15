Home Nation

Dalit man thrashed by goons for selling 'biryani' in Greater Noida

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the food item on his 'Thela' (moveable food stall/cart).

Published: 15th December 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, the helpless vendor is seen defending himself from the repeated blows and thrashes from one of the accused but to no avail. They also simultaneously hurled abuses at him.

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, the helpless vendor is seen defending himself from the repeated blows and thrashes from one of the accused but to no avail. They also simultaneously hurled abuses at him. (Photo | ANI screen grab)

By ANI

GREATER NOIDA: A poor vendor reportedly belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling 'biryani' in Rabupura area here on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the food item on his 'Thela' (moveable food stall/cart).

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, the helpless vendor is seen defending himself from the repeated blows and thrashes from one of the accused but to no avail. They also simultaneously hurled abuses at him.

".....fold your hands," said one of the accused while slapping the poor vendor who remained at the receiving end. In the viral video, Lokesh is seen bearing the blows with folded hands.

Meanwhile, the police then took cognisance of the matter after seeing the video and registered the case against the three persons.

"We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. Incident took place in Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway," said Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crimes against Dalits Greater Noida Dalit biryani vendor
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp