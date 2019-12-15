Home Nation

No need to fear, Indian Muslims neither intruders nor refugees: NCM chairman on Citizenship Act 

Published: 15th December 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, National Commission for Minorities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a heated debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi has asserted that the legislation is not against minorities and Indian Muslims need not fear as they are neither intruders nor refugees.

He also said it is expected from the Union government to ensure that Indian Muslims do not face any problem due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"This legislation is not against minorities.

"Even Parsis, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists are minorities," Rizvi told PTI on Saturday.

"Some people are also saying that the Act is anti-Muslim but it is not true as there is no mention of Indian Muslims in it," the NCM chairman said.

He said Indian Muslims need not fear the Act as they have nothing to do with the Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"There is no danger to Indian Muslims," Rizvi said.

"Indian Muslims are neither intruders nor refugees. An Indian Muslim is a respected citizen and the question of sending him out of this country does not arise. The home minister has also said the same," Rizvi said.

TAGS
National Commission for Minorities Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi CAA Citizenship Act NRC
