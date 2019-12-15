Three trains cancelled for protests over CAB

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three trains have been cancelled in view of prevailing law and order problem in Assam and Rail Roko called by various organisations in Tinsukia and Lumding divisions of Northeast Frontier Railway. While Bengaluru Cantt - Agartala Humsafar Express has been cancelled on Friday, Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express and Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh express will remain cancelled on Saturday and Thursday.

Similarly, Dibrugarh-Tambaram Express will start from Guwahati instead of its originating station Dibrugarh on Monday. On Friday, Puri-Howrah Express, Puri-Santragachhi Special and Puri-Howrah Shri Jagannath Express left Puri three-hour 15 minute late due to continuing agitation in Howrah-Kharagpur section in West Bengal.