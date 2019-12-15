Home Nation

Want to obtain gun license in Gwalior? Donate 10 blankets to shivering cows

The orders on the new rule for securing a gun license were issued on Saturday by Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary, after visiting a civic-run 'gaushala' in Gola Ka Mandir area.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By PTI

GWALIOR: Want to obtain a gun license in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh? Then donate ten blankets for cows in a 'gaushala' to protect them from cold.

The orders on the new rule for securing a gun license were issued on Saturday by Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary, after visiting a civic-run 'gaushala' in Gola Ka Mandir area where six cows died recently due to 'excessive cold'.

He also visited a cow shelter in Lal Tipara area, also run by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In June this year, Choudhary had ordered applicants seeking a license for a gun to plant trees and shoot a selfie while submitting an application.

The applicants were also directed to take care of saplings for a month.

"After visiting the cow shelters, the collector ordered that each seeker of a gun license should donate ten blankets to (either of) the two gaushalas (cow shelters). Directives have been issued in this regard," said a Public Relation Department officer.

The decision was taken to protect cows from cold, the officer quoted the district collector as saying.

Earlier last week, activists of right-wing Bajrang Dal had staged a protest after the death of six cows apparently due to cold in the Gola Ka Mandir shelter.

According to civic officials, the two shelters in Gola Ka Mandir and Lal Tipara areas house at least 8,000 cows.

Gwalior, which falls under the Chambal region which was once notorious for dacoits, has long history of holding firearms.

In November, officials of the state-run power company in neighbouring Morena district had requested the district administration to cancel the gun licenses of defaulters who have failed to submit their bills.

The officials had said people holding gun licenses threaten power officials when they are asked to pay up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gwalior gun license Gwalior cows
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp