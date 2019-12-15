Want to obtain gun license in Gwalior? Donate 10 blankets to shivering cows

By PTI

GWALIOR: Want to obtain a gun license in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh? Then donate ten blankets for cows in a 'gaushala' to protect them from cold.

The orders on the new rule for securing a gun license were issued on Saturday by Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary, after visiting a civic-run 'gaushala' in Gola Ka Mandir area where six cows died recently due to 'excessive cold'.

He also visited a cow shelter in Lal Tipara area, also run by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In June this year, Choudhary had ordered applicants seeking a license for a gun to plant trees and shoot a selfie while submitting an application.

The applicants were also directed to take care of saplings for a month.

"After visiting the cow shelters, the collector ordered that each seeker of a gun license should donate ten blankets to (either of) the two gaushalas (cow shelters). Directives have been issued in this regard," said a Public Relation Department officer.

The decision was taken to protect cows from cold, the officer quoted the district collector as saying.

Earlier last week, activists of right-wing Bajrang Dal had staged a protest after the death of six cows apparently due to cold in the Gola Ka Mandir shelter.

According to civic officials, the two shelters in Gola Ka Mandir and Lal Tipara areas house at least 8,000 cows.

Gwalior, which falls under the Chambal region which was once notorious for dacoits, has long history of holding firearms.

In November, officials of the state-run power company in neighbouring Morena district had requested the district administration to cancel the gun licenses of defaulters who have failed to submit their bills.

The officials had said people holding gun licenses threaten power officials when they are asked to pay up.