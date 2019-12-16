Home Nation

62.54 per cent polling recorded in fourth phase of Jharkhand elections

Webcasting was done in 2,122 polling stations while 70 booths were manned only by women polling personnel.

Published: 16th December 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:11 AM

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Sixty-two per cent voter turnout was recorded at the end of fourth phase polling for 15 Assembly seats in Jharkhand on Monday. The maximum polling was reported in Chandankiyari with 74.50 per cent, while lowest, 60.4 per cent, was recorded in Bokaro.

“Polling was conducted peacefully on all 15 Assembly seats. No untoward incident was reported from any of the booths,” said Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey. All the polling parties have reached to their stations safely, he added.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren, 75, exercised his franchise at St Xavier’s School in Bokaro. He said that the Grand Alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand. Prominent faces in the fray were Labour Minister Raj Paliwar, Tourism Development Amar Kumar Bauri, among others.

Polling in the fourth phase were held in Deoghar, Jamua, Chandankiyari, Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara Assembly seats.

Seventy all-women polling stations and 183 model polling booths were set up for the fourth phase polling. Of the total 6,101 booths set up for voting in the fourth phase, 4,296 were in rural areas while 1,133 were marked ‘critical’ and 3,070 as ‘sensitive’.

While there were a total of 221 candidates, 75 of them had declared criminal cases against them.

According to a report published by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 48 candidates have admitted in their affidavits to the Election Commission that they have serious criminal charges against them.

The fifth and final phase of polling for 16 seats will be held on December 20, while counting for all 81 Assembly seats will be done on December 23.

