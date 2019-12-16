88 people missing from Shirdi in one year, Bombay High Court orders to investigate

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Saturday ordered the formation of a special unit to investigate into the disappearance of devotees in Shirdi.

"As many as 88 people have gone missing from Shirdi in one year," said the court.

The involvement of human trafficking gangs is being suspected in this case by the High Court.

A bench of Bombay High Court has issued orders to the Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police to look into the matter.

Manoj Kumar Soni, resident of Indore, had filed a petition last year in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, stating that in August 2017, his wife went missing when he and his family visited Shirdi.

The next hearing on the case is on January 10, 2020.