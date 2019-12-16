Aparna Yadav supports NRC, embarrasses SP president Akhilesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has, once again, crossed the party line to announce her support to the Centre's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She has also raised questions on those who are opposing NRC.

It is noteworthy that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has opposed NRC, terming it as an exercise in 'divisive politics'.

"NRC is another attempt by the BJP to frighten the people. This is the politics of division and fear," he had said.

On her Facebook and Twitter accounts, Aparna has written, "Those who belong to India, why should they be afraid of NRC."

This is not the first time that Aparna Yadav has supported the BJP, much to the chagrin of her own party leaders.

In the past, she lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat" campaign. She then supported the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government even though her party opposed it.

Meanwhile, a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav said that Aparna had been consistently working against the party line and it was up to 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh) to decide her future.

Aparna had contested the 2017 assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantt seat but lost the election.