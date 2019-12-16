Home Nation

Bangladesh will take back its nationals in India, if any: Foreign Minister Abdul Momen

India has assured Dhaka that the twin issues would not affect Bangladesh, the minister said.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

Bangladesh has requested India to provide a list of Bangladesh nationals living illegally in the country, the country’s foreign minister A K Abdul Momen on Sunday said, adding that Dhaka will allow these people to return to bangladesh.

Momen, who cancelled his visit to India on Thursday citing his busy schedule, said Bangladesh-India relations are normal and “very sweet” and will not be affected by the NRC-CAA issue. India has assured Dhaka that the twin issues would not affect Bangladesh, the minister said.

Rejecting speculations that India may try to ‘push back”  illegal migrants from Bangladesh, Momen said some ‘Indian nationals’ are ‘illegally entering Bangladesh’ through middlemen due to economic reasons.

“But if anybody other than our citizens enters Bangladesh, we will send them back,” he said.

Momen said Bangladesh has requested New Delhi to provide a list of Bangladeshis living illegally in India, “if any”, to be repatriated.

“We will allow them as they have the right to enter into their own country,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

