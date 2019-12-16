Home Nation

Bengal Governor summons Chief Secretary, DGP for briefing on Citizenship Act protests

Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported.

Published: 16th December 2019

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director-general of police to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state against the amended citizenship law.

The two senior officials have been called to Raj Bhawan Monday morning, Dhankhar wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said the situation in Bengal was "seriously compromising" the values of the Constitution.

"Taking note of highly disturbing developments in the State that seriously compromise our constitution values and rule of law, both the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police have been called upon to seen me tomorrow at Raj Bhawan at 10 am and brief me on the situation," Dhankhar tweeted.

The advertisement, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee states that NRC and citizenship law will not be implemented in West Bengal, is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns, Governor said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Dhankhar called upon those in the position of power not to shirk responsibility as it is "no occasion to play politics".

"How can an elected head of a government use public money to give advertisement in national media that there will be no NRC, no CAB in state? This advertisement is unconstitutional," the governor said.

"As Constitutional head I had very gracefully invited her (CM) attention, I had urged her to withdraw it. I am sure you all will agree that public money can't be used to lead an agitation against law of the land," he added.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues.

Dhankhar, who described the law and order situation in the state as "unimaginable", said a public property is being damaged in a wanton manner, ruthlessly and recklessly, and fear has been put in the minds of people belonging to a certain section of the society.

In an apparent reference to the chief minister, he said if there is situation she cannot manage, she should seek assistance.

"Indian Constitution allows it."

"If she thinks she needs assistance from any quarters she should indicate. We cannot let anarchy to rule," he said.

"It is not an occasion to pay lip service, it is an occasion to be on action mode," Dhankhar said, adding that there seems to be a total absence of accountability in certain quarters of the state.

"Police authorities could have anticipated the situation. They should have been more pro-active more involved. Emphasis should have been more to be on action mode," the governor said.

Dhankhar further said a certain section of the society is "hounded" in the state, particularly in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

He said it is time for the chief minister to respect the Constitution and use her state machinery in a manner that confidence of people is restored.

TAGS
Bengal Protests Bengal Violence Citizenship Act Protests Jagdeep Dhankhar
