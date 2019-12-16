Home Nation

CAAQMS installed at three places in Patna to monitor air quality on real-time basis

Patna is India’s one of the ten most polluted cities and has recently been witnessing alarming rise in the air pollution.

Published: 16th December 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi speaking at the inaugural occasion at Patna’s Eco Park said that the CAAQMS will help in monitoring ambient air quality on real-time basis in city.

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi speaking at the inaugural occasion at Patna’s Eco Park said that the CAAQMS will help in monitoring ambient air quality on real-time basis in city. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a much needed-move akin to the that taken in US, UK and Germany for keeping a tab on air pollution, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday inaugurated the three hi-tech ‘Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring System’ (CAAQMS) at different places in Patna.

Patna is India’s one of the ten most polluted cities and has recently been witnessing alarming rise in the air pollution.

Modi speaking at the inaugural occasion at Patna’s Eco Park said that the CAAQMS will help in monitoring ambient air quality on real-time basis in city.

He said: “One such system has been installed at ECO Park, second at BIT Mesra and third in the premises of SK memorial hall. This system would get expanded in other cities of state also in near future gradually.”

Elaborating the function of the CAAQMS, he said that ambient air quality would be monitored on a real-time basis on large screens installed at places through metrological sensors.

Installation of the CAAQMS was initiated in 2014 in 17 categories of highly polluting industries and common pollution treatment facilities in India.

The CAAQMS is comprised of sampling, conditioning and analytical components through software designed to provide direct real-time continuous monitoring of ambient of air quality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAAQMS Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring System Patna Patna air quality Patna pollution Patna air pollution
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp