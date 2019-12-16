CAAQMS installed at three places in Patna to monitor air quality on real-time basis

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a much needed-move akin to the that taken in US, UK and Germany for keeping a tab on air pollution, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday inaugurated the three hi-tech ‘Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring System’ (CAAQMS) at different places in Patna.

Patna is India’s one of the ten most polluted cities and has recently been witnessing alarming rise in the air pollution.

Modi speaking at the inaugural occasion at Patna’s Eco Park said that the CAAQMS will help in monitoring ambient air quality on real-time basis in city.

He said: “One such system has been installed at ECO Park, second at BIT Mesra and third in the premises of SK memorial hall. This system would get expanded in other cities of state also in near future gradually.”

Elaborating the function of the CAAQMS, he said that ambient air quality would be monitored on a real-time basis on large screens installed at places through metrological sensors.

Installation of the CAAQMS was initiated in 2014 in 17 categories of highly polluting industries and common pollution treatment facilities in India.

The CAAQMS is comprised of sampling, conditioning and analytical components through software designed to provide direct real-time continuous monitoring of ambient of air quality.