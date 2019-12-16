Citizenship Act stir: AASU leaders, 100 protesters detained in Guwahati, freed later

By PTI

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi were taken into police custody on Monday along with more than a hundred protesters during a rally in Guwahati against the citizenship law, officials said.

The AASU's three-day 'Satyagraha' began in the morning and the leaders addressed the protestors at the Latasil playground before beginning a march towards the deputy commissioner's office.

"We have information that we might be arrested but we want to make it clear that our demand is to withdraw CAA or arrest us," Bhattacharya said in his address to the protesters.

He urged the protesters to "march in pairs and be disciplined as our protest is non-violent".

The protesters were taken into custody when their rally reached near the Dighalipukhuri area, the officials said.

"The AASU leaders themselves courted arrest along with the other protestors but they have been released now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

They were taken into custody and kept at a field in Dighalipukhuri, he added.

Students, senior citizens, teachers, lawyers, doctors, litterateurs, singers, musicians and actors were among those who took part in the protest march.